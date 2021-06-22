A suspected ritualist has cut off the right hand of a seven-year old pupil of an Islamiyya school in Patigi, the headquarters of Patigi local government area of Kwara State, Usman Abubakar.

The incident happened on Monday at about 10.03am.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspected ritualist lured the victim and two other pupils to the bush after promising to offer them food.

On getting to the bush, the suspected ritualist cut off the hand of Abubakar while the two other pupils ran for their dear lives.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said the matter was reported at the Patigi Division of the agency.

Afolabi added: “On Monday 21/06/2021 around 2203hrs, an unknown person cut off the right hand of one boy identified as Usman Abubakar who is one of Alimajiri students of Mallam Aliu Adamu School in Patigi.

“According to the victim one man came to the town and lured him and two other Alimanjiris to enter a car with the assurances that he was taking them to a place to give them enough food to eat. The suspect who is now at large with the part of the hand he cut, then drove into a bush and when he was struggling to cut his hand the other boys escaped from the suspect.

“It was noticed that the victim has considerably lost a lot of blood. Hence, an officer was instructed to lead the people who brought the victim to Patigi General Hospital for prompt medical attention in order to safe his life. Three other surveillance officers have also been directed to go to the scene of the incident as described by the victim in order to get the suspect arrested.”