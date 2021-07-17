Some suspected ritualists have killed and dismembered the body of a pastoralist, Usman Audu, in Igosun, Oyun local government area of Kwara State.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ayayi, confirmed the incident .

Ajayi, who said no arrest has been made in connection with the crime, added that the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

He added that the corpse of Audu had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Offa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased had on Thursday went on grazing with some cows, but did not return home that day.

The mutilated body of Audu was later discovered in a farm in the village by a search party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased’s heart, private part and eyes had been removed by his assailants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Audu left home with his cows on Thursday morning for grazing. But we became worried in the evening when we didn’t see him, but only his cows returned.

“After hours of search in collaboration with the police, Audu’s body was found in a farm dismembered, with his private parts, hands and eyee removed,” a source told LEADERSHIP.