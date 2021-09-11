Police in Kwara State have arrested five suspected ritualists who allegedly killed a woman identified as Abigail in Patigi town for money ritual.

The suspects are Samuel Peter Tsado,Mohammed Gbara a.k.a. Madi, Abubakar Mohammed a.k.a. Mallam Baba Pati, Mohammed Ahmadu Nma and Bala Karin.

Three other suspects including the man believed to be the chief ritualist and custodian of the severed head of Abigail are still at large.

Abigail, a sex worker at Victory Hotel in Patigi was said to have been lured with N5,000 by the principal suspect, Samuel Tsado, who on June 29, 2021 approached her for an all-night service in his house.

But, the following day, Abigail and Tsado were declared missing and the police were duly informed about the development.

Suspecting foul play, the state commissioner of police, Mr Tuesday Assamoyo, directed the Criminal investigation Department to take over the case for investigation.

Investigations led to the arrest of Tsado, who allegedly confessed that he actually contracted the deceased for sex.

According to the spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, the prime suspect also confirmed that he and one Mohammed Agbara a.k.a. Madi agreed and planned on how to source for a human head needed for money rituals which prompted him to leave his house at Patigi for Victory Hotel where he approached the late Abigail, who agreed to follow him home after agreeing on N5000:00 for the night.

“At Samuel Peters Home where Mohammed Gbara, an accomplice, was already waiting, Abigail was strangled to death by Samuel Tsado and Mohammed Gbara. Her head was severed with a knife and the body was conveyed by the suspects on Samuel Peter Tsado’s motorcycle and dumped in the bush along Patigi/Rifun road. Both Samuel and Mohammed went separately away to reassemble in Bida on June 30. While in Bida, Abigail’s head was kept in Mohammed Abubakar a.k.a. Mallam Baba Pati’s home awaiting the arrival of the ritualist from Maiduguri in Borno State for the money ritual.

“Investigation took detectives to Bida and Minna in Niger State where three other suspects were arrested, and they confessed to the offence and also confessed to have been involved in an earlier ritual attempt using the hand of one victim yet to be identified.

“The suspects took detectives to the bush where the remains of the deceased was recovered. Efforts to recover the head are still in progress as the custodian is still at large, but he will certainly be arrested and brought to justice,” Ajayi added.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation into the matter.