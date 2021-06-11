Suspected ritualists have killed one Hassana Mohammed of Yarugaba compound, Kaiama in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.

The incident happened on Thursday.

The suspected ritualists allegedly severed the private parts and the breasts of the deceased and dumped her remains along Kanikoko road in Kaiama.

It was gathered that security operatives and vigilantes in the area set up a joint search party upon report that Hassana was not found at home and was not picking her phone calls.

The search party, LEADERSHIP gathered later found the mutilated body of the deceased along Kanikoko road in the community.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, Mr Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

Babawale said:” On the 10/06/2021,at about 12:30hrs of yesternight( Thursday), one Hassana Mohammed (f) of Yarugaba compound, Kaiama was murdered and her dead body dumped along Kanikoko road, Kaiama, by some suspected ritualists.

“The deceased was not found at home and she was not picking her phone. Security agencies were alarted and the vigilantes, on search of the girl found her dead body along Kanikoko road, Kaiama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon medical examination, it was discovered that,her vagina and breasts were removed by suspected ritualists.”

Babawale disclosed that the remains of Hassana had been buried on Friday.

He, however, added that investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.