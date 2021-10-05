A suspected thief and two traders at Amilengbe area of Ilorin, Kwara State have gone missing since Saturday after they jumped into Asa River.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspected thief after stealing some items at the traders’ shop at Amilengbe dived into the nearby river to escape being caught by the two who were chasing him.

The two traders also reportedly jumped into the river to ensure that the thief did not escape.

A source close to the two traders told LEADERSHIP that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 12pm.

“We saw the two men pursuing the suspected thief who later jumped into the Amilengbe river to escape being caught. It was the shout of ‘thief’, ‘thief’ that drew the attention of some of the people who gathered at a welder shop close to the river.

“Suddenly, the suspected thief jumped into the river and started swimming before the two persons that were chasing him also jumped after him.

“But after a while, we didn’t see any trace of the three men again. We became agitated and decided to contact officials of the State Fire Service for help”, the source disclosed.

The spokesman of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle confirmed the development.

“We learnt that the suspect stole from those Igbo traders around Amilengbe and jumped into the river when he got to the bridge. But up till now after several hours of search, we have not seen any of their traces whether they are dead or alive,” Adekunle said.