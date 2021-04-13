BY BODE GBADEBO |

A former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oyo State branch, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as ‘Axilliary’ has threatened to deal with former Governor Ayodele Fayose in the just-concluded South-west zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to a video obtained by LEADERSHIP on Monday, Axilliary was seen alongside his people adorning political insignia of one of the zonal chairmanship contestants, Taofeeq Arapaja, who eventually emerged the winner, while raining insults on Fayose.

LEADERSHIP reports that Arapaja was backed by the Oyo State govenor, Seyi Makinde, while former Governor Fayose of Ekiti State backed Eddy Olafeso for the zonal chairmanship position.

Earlier on Monday, Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, had accused the former NURTW boss of spearheading attacks on the former Ekiti State governor.

Olayinka in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP had alleged that thugs led by Axilliary barricaded the entrance to the PDP congress venue with a view to preventing other delegates apart from those from Oyo state from gaining access.

“Except for the intervention of some security operatives, it would have been a different story.

“Hon Ladi Adebutu, the leader of Ogun State delegates has also raised alarm that his hotel is under siege by thugs,” Olayinka added.