By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The newly elected Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-South, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, yesterday insisted that the non-constitution of the board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to oversee the affair of the commission is capable of encouraging fraudulent activities and therefore called on the federal government to stop the release of funds to the interventionist agency.

Orbih stated this when political leaders from the South South converged at the Benin City, weekend at the palatial residence of Late Chief Tony Anenih, former National leader and BoT Chairman of the PDP, in Edo state to celebrate his emergence as the South-south national vice chairman of the party at a zonal congress held in Rivers state.

The occasion which attracted leaders of the party in the state and the South South region included Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and his Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Speaker of Edo state House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Onobun and other leaders.

The Vice chairman also commended Governor Godwin Obaseki’s last week victory at the court of Appeal noting that it’s a reaffirmation of the party’s victory at the September 19th 2020, governorship election in the state.

On the NDDC Orbih stated: “I condemn the failure of the federal government in not constituting the NDDC board in accordance with the Act. The NDDC is now denying the Niger Delta people of accelerated development as envisaged in the Act. Until a proper board is inaugurated, the government should suspend all allocations to the commission.

“These are part of the problem the APC federal government has created. How do you pick somebody from a state where you have a government? Have you ever taken pains to look at the act setting up the NDDC?

“The nominations should come from the states but what we have is appointment for party’s patronage. The whole idea of the NDDC considering the special need of the people and the fact that a lot of environmental damage goes with the drilling of oil from the commission the government thought it wise that lets have a commission that will address the special need of development in the region.

“In doing that various state government concerns are supposed to make inputs to the board. When Adams Oshiomhole was the government of Edo state, the NDDC nominee was done by Adams Oshiomhole even though there was a PDP federal government so you cannot play politics with the development of the region.

“It is expected that the governor in their respective states knows the need and areas of address and whoever they nominate will be working in collaboration with state government.

“But now we have a situation under the APC where we they shy away from doing what the acts says with all sort of interim management to do forensic audit of the place without addressing the issue of constituting of a board and that is why I said the commission of institution of fraud and scandal.”

He also challenged Obaseki “to do everything possible to recover looted and misappropriated funds in respect of the failed Storm water project and the controversial central hospital project.

Governor Obaseki in his brief comment however promised that he will ensure to bring to account all those who had plundered the resources of the state adding he was busy sourcing for money to development the state while other were busy lining their pockets.