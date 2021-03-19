BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Some leaders of Yoruba ethnic groups have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) to, with immediate effect, suspend the 1999 constitution and the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Spokesman of the group under the auspices of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-determination, (NINAS), Professor Banji Akintoye, said the call was necessary because Nigeria cannot progress under the current political structure.

Akintoye noted that the 1999 constitution was the cause of major problems the country was currently facing.

He said that the group was giving the federal government another 30 day ultimatum after the expiration of the 90-Day Notice of Grave Constitutional Grievances issued by NINAS to the federal government of Nigeria on December 16, 2020.

Akintoye, who addressed journalists on behalf of the group, insisted that the 1999 constitution was no doubt a collateral damage to the people of Nigeria, hence, the need for its suspension and suspension of future elections.

He also warned international money lenders not to lend Nigeria any money because Nigeria was now a disputed project.

Akintoye said, “A formal announcement by the federal government of Nigeria acknowledging the Constitutional Grievances and Sovereignty

Dispute now declared by the peoples of South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

“A Formal Commitment by Federal Government of Nigeria to the wholesale Decommissioning and Jettisoning of the 1999 Constitution as the Basis of the Federation of Nigeria as was done by the Government of Apartheid-Era South Africa in 1990, to commence the process by which

the Apartheid Constitution of the then South Africa was eased out.

“A formal announcement by the federal government of Nigeria suspending further General Elections under the Disputed 1999 Constitution since winners of such Elections will Swear to, and Govern by that Constitution.

“A formal Invitation to the peoples of the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria to work out and emplace a transitional authority, which shall

specify the modalities for the transitioning process including the composition and mandate of the transitional authority as well as the

time-frame for the transitioning and other ancillary matters.

“A formal Initiation of a Time-Bound Transitioning Process to midwife the emergence of Fresh Constitutional Protocols by a Two-Stage Process

in which the Constituent Regional Blocs will at the first stage, Distill and Ratify their various Constitutions by Referendums and

Plebiscites and in the second stage, Negotiate the Terms of Federating afresh as may be dictated by the outcomes of Referendum and

Plebiscites.

“Let it be known to all, including International Money Lenders, that Nigeria is now a Disputed Project and that while the Constituent

Components commit to honouring existing International Debt Obligations.’’