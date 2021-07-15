Suspended chairman, Kano Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr Muhuyi Magaji-Rimingado yesterday failed to appear before the House of Assembly Committee probing his activities.

The deputy director, legal, Kano State House of Assembly and secretary, ad-hoc committee, probing the activities of Rimingado, Abdullahi Abdussalam, said letters from his counsel, explained that he will not be available because of his deteriorating health condition.

Counsel to suspended Anti-corruption Agency boss, Umar Usman Fari, said his client was absent at the Assembly on health grounds.

Fari who spoke to journalists at the premises of the Assembly said they wanted to have adequate time and facility to prepare for his defence.

He said, “Magaji-Rimigado was suspended from office on 5th day of July 2021, and no single document was served him to date.”

The lawyer said he was not served with a letter of suspension or a copy of allegations against him, adding that no single document was served on him.

Fari said the only document his client received was a “letter dated 12th July from the Committee of the House inviting him to appear before them without the name of the complainant, the name of the petitioner, and the allegation against him, nothing.”

He disclosed that his client is ready to honour the invitation and meet with the Assembly as soon as relevant documents were made available to them.

He said they were ready to take appropriate legal action to force compliance in the event of failure to respond to their request.

Abdulsalam said the letters from Rimingado’s lawyer has forced the committee to suspend sitting for now.