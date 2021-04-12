By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

There is suspense within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the South West Zonal Congress to elect party leaders for the zone today.

LEADERSHIP gathered that party leaders are concerned about the accusations and counter accusations by camps loyal to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose.

The anxiety over the South West Congress is compounded by the crisis that trailed the North West Congress.

The PDP national leadership had postponed the Congress twice over the feud between the Makinde and Fayose.

Meanwhile, the party yesterday released the list of aspirants cleared for the election. According to a list released by the national organising secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu, the two chairmanship candidates are Taoheek Oladejo Arapaja and Dr Olafeso Eddy.

As for zonal secretary position, the party cleared Chief Rahman Owokoniran and Jenyo Samuel Bunmi.

A top party leader who spoke with LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity confirmed that the party leadership is apprehensive over the South West Congress.

He said, “Indeed, we are watchful and mindful. As much as we have done our part as a party, we want to believe that the two key actors, Makinde and Fayose would put party interest above their individual interests.

“Also, from what has happened in the North West Congress, we don’t want Nigerians to still see us as not being ready for national leadership. Thankfully, we had a smooth process in the North Central. But we hope that that of South West will go smoothly.”

Reacting however, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, told LEADERSHIP that the party has made all arrangements to ensure that the process is free and fair.

He also added that the party is not averse to a consensus arrangement as was the case in the North Central.

“For the South West we have set all the machinery in motion that will lead to a very credible free and fair congress as a party we have done that.

“We are also open to talks among the leaders from the zone to see if they can go on a consensus. So if it possible for a consensus arrangement it is a welcome development for the party. In the north central we had a consensus. We only went for affirmation. The beauty of democracy is that it allows for people to talk and agree among themselves and reach a collective decision,” he said.

“As a party we have put down all the processes that will guarantee a free and fair congress,” he said.

On the situation in the North West, he said the “leaders are already discussing among themselves and we are confident that they will come up with good resolutions.”

Reacting also, former deputy governor of Sokoto State, Muktar Shagari told LEADERSHIP that member of the party in the South West are highly experienced politicians who know what to do and have the interest of this nation at heart.

“So they will make sure that nothing happens that will affect the party because the entire nation is waiting for the PDP to come back in 2023 and we are very much aware of that and we will do every thing possible to ensure that across the regions.

“I can assure you that there is no problem even if there is a problem we have the internal capacity and mechanism to resolve it,” he said.