Following the suspension of Barr. ACB Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu over the unlawful use of money at the Abia state government house, the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Coordinator APC Publicity Secretaries Forum of Niger Delta States,

Comrade Benedict C. Godson says it the suspension isn’t enough calling for his immediate sack.

According to him, what the people saw on video is just a tip of the iceberg compared to what is going on.

He explained that what the CoS to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did was a huge slap on the faces of Abia Health Workers and other Government workers that are being owed backlogs of salaries.

In his worrds: “He has insulted workers at HMB, Abia Poly and other people who are dying of hunger. He should be sacked with his sack letter made public.

“Nobody has right to mock Abians in that manner as he did. So, the Government has money to waste while our people are dying of hunger with our state looking like war ravaged zone.

“The Chief of Staff has money to throw around while our roads are now death traps? What manner of wickedness is this? We’re calling for two things today;

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu should sack his Chief of Staff without further delay, and let the Government render an unreserved apology to Abians between today Sunday and tomorrow Monday because this is extremely provoking,” he requested.

He also added that they don’t have issues with Odumeje. He’s our brother and there’s nobody is South East that’s not aware of that name.

“Even Prophet Odumeje would have not been happy to see such money thrown at him if he’s aware of what Abia workers are passing through in the hands of this Government,”he concluded.