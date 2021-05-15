BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has alleged that the suspension of the managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, from office was the handiwork of desperate politicians seeking to run for the 2023 presidential race.

The group also noted that the NPA MD was suspended because she blocked all financial loopholes, which such politicians have been using to milk the ports of billions of naira over the years.

Recall that the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, reportedly petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari against Ms. Bala-Usman over alleged remittance shortfalls amounting N165.3billion over a period of time, a development that has led to the suspension of the NPA MD.

Addressing a world press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the CNF spokesperson, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, who read a text jointly signed by the chaiman of the Forum, Comrade Mohammed Salihu Danlami and himself, said the suspension of the NPA MD was illegal because it did not follow due process.

According to the group, “We have noted the grand plan of a witchhunt against Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman in the manner with which she has been accused of one purported offence to the other, all in desperate attempt to tarnish her image,” they said.

The group said NPA under Bala-Usman remitted revenue as at when to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) with receipts of payments duly obtained from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, wondering why she would be suspended when the records can be easily verified from the appropriate quarters.

“It is our position as a Forum of Concerned Northerners and patriotic Nigerians that, the suspension of Hadiza Bala Usman is a deliberate case of witchhunt, blackmail and bullying because of her refusal to allow politicians unfettered access to the purse of the NPA with which to build a financial war chest to fund desperate bid to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

“The Concerned Northerners Forum hereby call on Mr. President to reverse this kangaroo administrative panel of inquiry as constituted by Mr Amaechi and conduct any such investigation on the Managing Director through the rule of law to uphold the principle of fair hearing, natural justice and equity.

“We have followed every detail of this unfortunate development and wish to unequivocally state that we regard Hadiza Bala Usman’s suspension without following due process as not only an assault on women inclusiveness in governance, but as an attack on Northern Nigeria, and a well-orchestrated attempt to embarrass the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for rewarding the uncommon character, competence and capacity with which Hadiza Bala Usman discharged her duty to Nigeria by recently renewing her appointment as the head of NPA for another term of five years.

“At the time Hadiza Bala Usman was first appointed to head the Nigerian Ports Authority in 2016, the agency was a cesspool of corruption and had become incapable of adding value to the Federal Government to the level expected of an entity that is the gateway to the Nigerian economy.

“Hadiza Bala Usman immediately set to reposition the NPA for greater operational efficiency and revenue generation by blocking all avenues of corruption that hitherto undermined the agency.

“In a bid to achieve this noble objective, she unavoidably stepped on the toes of very powerful political figures with vested interests in the running of the NPA.

“Specifically, she insisted that all revenue generating operation of the NPA must fully comply with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the Federal Government. This meant that all companies who had been operating with impunity in handling monies belonging to Nigeria were called to order, and the concession agreements skewed against national interest were reviewed,” the group said.