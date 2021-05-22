A leader in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) party, Chief Louis Oguguamakwa Ndukwe, has resigned his membership of the party as he said that recent developments in the party regarding the one month suspension of some members, negate all constitutional tenets in any democratic clime. According to him, his resignation was to save the party further stress of attempting to either deepen its embarrassment or remedy the steps taken.

“l received a one month online suspension notification from the party for cooked up offences, without prior notice, nor was I invited to be heard by any panel set up by the party at any level even as l am with my family in Canada on holiday”, he lamented.

He described the one month suspension slammed on some members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State over alleged anti-party activities as unconstitutional.

The affected members, from Oshimili North LGA chapter are: Mrs Rose Idoko (Vice Chairman), Mrs Kate Mokobia (Women Leader), Mr Peter Okocha (Youth Leader), Mr Henry Mordi and Hon Louis Ndukwe (the immediate past chairman of the LGA).

Two officers of State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party from Oshimili North LGA – Hon Tony Ejiofor and Hon Tina Okwudili-Bradshaw, who were also allegedly involved in anti-party activities, have had their cases referred to the SEC for further action.

The suspension was sequel to a recommendation by the Disciplinary Committee of the party in the area, headed by Dr Aro Obidi, which looked into the anti-party allegations and other related offences against the members.

A statement by the publicity secretary of PDP in the LGA, Hon Dumebi Okocha, said that the offences contravened relevant provisions of the party’s constitution.

According to the statement, the LGA Executive Committee of the party, after an appraisal of the disciplinary committee’s report, adopted its recommendations.

The statement stated that investigation on allegations of infractions against other members of the party in the area by the Disciplinary Committee was ongoing.

It added that Chief Nduka Ogwude-led LGA Executive of the party, “has strongly affirmed its determination to sanitise the party and make it more formidable ahead of 2023”.