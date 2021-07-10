The Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and actor cum movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi, on Friday, engaged in a war of words as the association pronounced an indefinite suspension the actor over his controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’ which he released recently.

Fabiyi in a response declared the suspension invalid since he was not a registered member of the association.

Fabiyi was earlier summoned by TAMPAN for releasing a movie which depicted his notion on the child molestation charge against his friend and embattled comedy actor, Lanre Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, a case that is already in court.

But TAMPAN issued a suspension notice to Fabiyi in a statement titled, ‘TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional misconducts & unethical practices.’

The statement reads in part, “Having listened to the detailed defense of Mr. Yomi Fabiyi, who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film ‘Oko Iyabo’ and his Co-Director, Mr. Dele Matti, the Ethic, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

“Although Mr. Yomi Fabiyi insisted that it is his fundamental human right to use his creative talent to produce films that will tell his own account of the trending issue but his Co-Director admitted his fault and regretted his involvement in the film.”

TAMPAN pointed out that except “the work of art is a ‘Cinema Verite’, no one is allowed to use real name(s) of other person(s) in a feature film.

Therefore, it is professional misconduct to use real name(s), stories and factual events of person(s) without their consent not to talk of a plot that is denigrating to that person.

“That the story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ is a factual presentation that may give rise to prejudice since the matter is already In court.

“His misconducts and unethical practices have impacted negatively on the image and reputation of our association. His Co-Director Mr. Dele Matti having shown remorse and admitted his guilt is hereby suspended for 3months.”

The statement further stated that everyone “who acted in the film has been summoned to appear before the Ethic, Conflict & Resolution Committee on the 24. July 2021.”

Fabiyi’s movie depicted a real-life case involving Baba Ijesha, accused of sexually assaulting a minor and all the participants involved. The minor is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess, and actresses like Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing had spoken in support of the minor.

Yomi Fabiyi incessantly took sides with Baba Ijesha during the case and released the movie a few days after Baba Ijesha was released on bail.

Reacting to the indefinite suspension, Fabiyi in an Instagram post said TAMPAN has no right to suspend him because he is not a member of the body.

According to him, he was originally a member of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), which TAMPAN broke away from.

Describing the suspension letter addressed to him as “inappropriate and invalid”, Yomi stressed that he did not at any point formalise his TAMPAN membership.

“I’m originally ANTP member, worst case I’ll renew my membership there. I have never obtained or sign any form with TAMPAN or join any GUILD.

“I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form collected or formal procedure. The letter is inappropriate, not valid for me as a filmmaker.

“Any reaction if necessary will be on the basis of human rights violation if I so wish to seek judicial redress. You don’t lose what you never had,” the actor wrote.