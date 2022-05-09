National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a frontline presidential aspirant of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has applauded LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group for staying true to the ideals of a united Nigeria.

Tinubu who is the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2021, spoke at the weekend when he received a letter notifying him of his nomination for the the award presented to him by Senior Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Azu Ishiekwene, and the Group Managing Director of the media organisation, Muazu Elazeh.

“I am very proud of what LEADERSHIP is doing for the stability of Nigeria,” a palpably elated Tinubu told the LEADERSHIP management team, even as he described the award bestowed on him by the newspaper as a “very good recognition.”

The former Lagos State givernor urged the management of the media organisation to sustain the tradition of objectivity, which the paper has built over the years that has enabled it contribute to the stability and unity of the country, stressing that the need to “keep it going” cannot be underestimated.

Earlier, the Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP, Ishiekwene, said the award is in recognition of Tinubu’s extraordinary contributions to the birth and growth of the governing APC, which has become one of the most formidable political parties not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

According to Azu, the award is also in recognition of Tinubu’s remarkable talents and contributions to Nigerian politics.

In November 2021, LEADERSHIP had in line with its annual tradition of celebrating individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and made outstanding contributions to Nigeria and the world in the course of the year, picked the nominees for its 2021 awards.

In publishing the award in January this year, the Board of Editors of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group noted that Tinubu earned the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2021 award for retaining a firm grip of the country’s political terrain despite hasty conclusions in some quarters that his power and influence in the governing party had waned abysmally.

Since leaving office as Lagos State governor as far back as 2007, the Asiwaju has continued to wield so much political power and influence and remain a constant factor in the nation’s political landscape.

The LEADERSHIP Board of Editors said it deemed Tinubu deserving of the award because of his political dexterity and an unmistakable political ingenuity.

The formal presentation of the award and conference is scheduled to hold on May 17, 2022 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards is an annual event where the media organisation celebrates those who had distinguished themselves in both the public and private sectors in the previous year.

The theme of this year’s conference is, “Resetting Nigeria: Culture, Politics, Geography and the role of Big Ideas”.

Two eminent Nigerians were jointly nominated for the award of LEADERSHIP Persons of the Year. They are Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.

In other categories of the award, the duo of Tinubu and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, emerged joint winners of the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2021 award, while three governors emerged joint winners of the Governor of the Year 2021 Award. They are Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Udom Emmanuel.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, clinched the Public Service Person of the Year 2021 award, while the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, clinched the CEO of the Year Award.

Chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, won the LEADERSHIP Business Person of the Year 2021 award while the Managing Director of First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan won the Banker of the Year 2021 award.

Other award categories are Social Impact Person of the Year, which was won by Hon Ned Nwoko; Oil and Gas Local Content Champion of the Year went to Dr ABC Orjiako; Company of the Year, Ibom Air; Product of the Year, Fearless Energy Drink; Environmental Impact Company of the Year, Bicenergy and the E-Commerce Company of the Year, which went to Flutterwave.

The Artiste of the Year 2021 award went to Maryam Bukar Hassan; Fidelity Bank clinched the Bank of the Year 2021 award, even as the LEADERSHIP Government Agency of the Year 2021 award went to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency-NDLEA.

SportsPerson of the Year award went to Blessing Oborodudu who won gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 olympics m, while Rejoice Oghenero, an SS3 student at Kaima, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA of Bayelsa State, clinched the LEADERSHIP Outstanding Young Person of the Year 2021.