Experts have advocated for a sustainable lifestyle to stem the looming food and energy crises that may arise from the current climate change occasioned by the environmental pollution and general mismanagement.

The experts gave this advice at a one-day conference in Lagos on the Preservation of the Environment, themed ‘Journeying and Listening Together: Energy Crisis and Sustainable Lifestyle for Church and State’ which was organised by the Ecology Work Group of the catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

Speakers decried the abuse of the environment by man and the inherent danger to the man’s wellbeing and the society at large. Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Adewole Martins lamented that many activities of man have given rise to climate change the consequences of which are now staring the society in the face.

He stated that the climate change has manifested itself in varied and unprecedented ways such as heat waves that have led to the uncontrolled forest fires devastating huge swathes of land; progressing desertification; rising sea level leading to the destructive floods and landslides; chemical and technological pollution leading to depletion of biodiversity and destruction of the ecosystem.

“We are faced with the results of our collective and individual lifestyles and habits that lead to depletion of species of animals and plants and the pollution of the earth, turning it to what the Pope calls pile of filth”, the clergy noted.

Regrettably, Rev. Martins said, as the Covid-19 pandemic begin to alleviate, the world is faced with other crises which have local and global dimensions, for example the energy crisis and the looming food crisis, the impact of which would be huge and unimaginable, if necessary, steps are not taken.

In his paper titled ‘Global Energy and Environmental Crisis’, the Lagos State commissioner of Health, who is the guest speaker, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the energy crisis around the world has led to a concern that the world’s demands on the limited natural resources that are used to power industrial society are diminishing as the demand rises.

The environmental and economic effects of the situation, he highlighted, are the increase in the energy and electricity cost with gas prices rising by about 47 per cent; increase in cost of doing business; unemployment; global warming among, others.

He said, the rising cost of energy is driving the use of alternative energy and that Africa is in a terrible situation as 90 per cent of the West Africa forest cover has been lost in the last 100 years and Nigeria alone loses 350,000 hectares to destruction yearly.

Prescribing solutions to the environmental challenges, he urged the church to be actively involved and us the pulpit to drive advocacy on the need for sustainable lifestyle. The church, he advised, should go practical and preach sustainable lifestyle; going green, reforestation and preservation of life.