BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

President general Mdzough U Tiv Worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh has lamented the inability of the federal government to provide security for farmers to go back to their farming activities this farming season describing the sustained attack on Benue farmers as a threat to the country’s food security.

Chief Ihagh who is also the chairman of the three socio-cultural organisations in Benue State made his views known, during a press conference to address the recent attack by the marauding herdsmen on the Abagena internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp. He decried a situation where armed herdsmen have turned the state into a theatre of bloodbath.

“Sustained attacks on Benue farmers and their long stay in IDPs camp as well as their inability to go to their farms, for fear of being attacked by the marauding herdsmen, will not go down well with the country in terms of food security.

, as you can see most of the LGs under sustained attacks are the ones that farm in large quantity and because of these attacks most farmers have even fled their ancestral homes, for example, my council ward which is Moan, in Kwande, for over five years now everybody has deserted the area, and no farming activities is going on there,” he said.

According to him, “In the last three weeks about a hundred persons who are peasant farmers were brutally murdered in bizarre circumstances in

their sleep by armed herdsmen without any provocation by the community members.

Unfortunately, the humanitarian crises in the state has hit one million and all these are people that are farmers, and the FG is yet

to redeem its earlier promise to provide security and release money for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement of the IDPs to

go back to their ancestral homes and continue with their farming activities.”

The president general described the attack on the IDPs camp as a direct affront on the government and people of Benue State.

“Attacking people you already sacked from their ancestral homes where they are taking refuge was a direct affront on the government and

people of Benue State, because the dastardly act would have triggered a major revolt by the youths in the state, if not for the quick

intervention of Governor Samuel Ortom who prevailed on them to sheath their swords and remove the corpses of the slain persons whom they

used in blocking the Makurdi-Lafia- Abuja road,” he said.

“However, I want to say without equivocation that the statement by Mallam Garba Shehu has gone a long way to expose the hidden agenda and

insensitivity of the Buhari led administration, because for him to accuse Governor Ortom of politicising killings in Benue, because the

governor cried out, is tantamount to dancing on the grave of our slain citizens, which is totally unacceptable,” he added.