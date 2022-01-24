Experts in the agricultural sector have expressed mixed reactions over the recently unveiled 13 mega rice pyramids in Abuja.

While some described the feat as impressive in the federal government’s drive towards diversification policy and food security, others believe that building such pyramids in Abuja is a waste of resources and would rather prefer government efforts geared towards extending Anchor Borrowers Programme to more agricultural commodities.

Although similar pyramids were, in the previous year unveiled in Kebbi, Niger and Ekiti states but experts worry as the price of locally milled rice remain unaffordable to majority of Nigerians.

I conducted a market survey that show increased demands for the local rice, however, retail price of different brands go between 26 to 24 thousand naira as against the imported ones which are sold between 31 to 32 thousand naira.

While current rice importation bill is dropping, experts expressed hope that a sustained high production of rice, but not building of expensive pyramids may push the product importation to the brink and flatten the price.

National president of Potatoes Farmers Association of Nigeria (POFAN), Chief Daniel Okafor, in a chat with me says it was economically wrong to build pyramids of this nature in Abuja, considering the huge amount of expenses involved, especially in transporting them from places of production.

He advises that government should rather build such pyramids in Kebbi State where the chunk of rice is produced and save the expenses to revamp other agricultural commodity value chain such as potatoes, due to its viability in generating huge revenue for GDP growth.

“Rice Pyramids in Abuja is very expensive and not economically viable. And because of this, the price of rice cannot be low. I understand that CBN wants to justify the hope of Nigeria’s project, they should build such pyramids in Kebbi State which is very close to the production because it is economically wrong to build pyramids in Abuja”, he said.

In his reaction, a professor at the Department of Agronomy, Ahmad’s Bello University, Zaria, Salihu Adamu Dadari, in a brief interview describes the achievement in rice production as impressive.

Prof Dadari noted that Nigeria must double the production capacity by ten times to boost food sufficiency and exportation, adding that federal government must provide more subsidised input to farmers to drive more production.

He said, “The pyramids are impressive, its essence shows that RIFAN can produce more for the country. What we want government to do is to bring input subsidy to farmers such as fertilisers, improved seeds and pesticide so that farmers can produce more.”