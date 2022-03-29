The South West Agenda for Tinubu (SWAGA 6) has joined millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to congratulate the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary, lauding him for his remarkable sacrifices for the nation and the critical roles he has played in grooming many leaders for the country.

SWAGA 6, a group comprising of members from the six geo-political zones of the country, congratulated Tinubu on the auspicious occasion through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Babajide Akinbohun, to celebrate their leader and mentor.

“Today, we celebrate an icon and a true symbol of democracy in Nigeria. Asiwaju has demonstrated his love for the country beyond any reasonable doubt, and this has reflected in his dealings while he was in the corporate world and in his political journey so far.

“We recognise and commend Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his patrotisim and dedication to the unity, peace and development of our dear country – Nigeria. Asiwaju is a selfless leader, a thinker, a doer and a master strategist whose sacrifice for our country has led to its stability at the expense of his personal comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also commend our founder and leader, Alhaja Kafilat Ogbara a.k.a Mama Swaga for the innovation, passion and her immeasurable commitment to the Asiwaju 2023 project. Our resolve as youth, is to ensure that this project is given the required support and direction in order to sustain the gains of democracy for the young & old, and produce a viable leadership from the Asiwaju School of politics that will continue to man leadership positions across the country,” the spokesman stated.

Akinbohun further stated that as a nation, the time has come to rally around the Asiwaju 2023 project, noting that among the present crop of presidential aspirants, Tinubu remains the only politician with the requisite ability to offer guidance, counsel and has the cerebral understanding of the nation’s political terrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed for long life for Asiwaju Tinubu and reiterated SWAGA 6’s commitment to his life-long ambition of providing an-all inclusive leadership that Nigerians can be proud of from 2023.