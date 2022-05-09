The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) has initiated free

medical outreach for communities in Lagos State.

The group will also inaugurate it’s women wing as part of its mission

to galvanise more support for the actualisation of Senator Bola Tinubu

as President Muhammudu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

In a press release signed by the national secretary, SWAGA, Mr Bosun Oladele, on Sunday, a copy of was sent to LEADERSHIP, stated that the inauguration of the women wing will hold on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Haven Events Centre, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

The event is scheduled to kick off with free medical screening and

care for ailments including malaria, high blood pressure, diabetes,

provision of reading glasses amongst others.

“The formal inauguration of the Women For SWAGA’23 Lagos State Chapter will immediately follow at the same venue form 10:00am.

“Notable women across South West Nigeria among whom are H.E Sen

Oluremi Tinubu, H.E Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, H.E Kafayat Oyetola, H.E

Florence Ajimobi , H.E Betty Akeredolu, H.E Otunba Titi Ponnle, Rt. Hon. Foluke Etteh, H.E Adejoke Adefulire, H.E Sarah Sosan, H.E Ranti Adebule, Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson etc. are expected to grace the occasion and receive Leadership awards initiated by the Political Movement.

“The Women for SWAGA’23 team is led by Hon. Chief Mrs Ayo Omidiran a

two term former member of House of Representatives as the National

Coordinator While Hon Mrs Bolanle Akinyemi-Obe the immediate past

Chairman of Coker Aguda LCDA is the Chairperson of the Lagos State

Chapter. She is assisted by Chief Mrs Fatima Bello as State

Coordinator.

“SWAGA’23 is the front running Political movement sensitising the

populace to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President come 2023,” Oladele stated.