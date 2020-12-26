BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kaduna State chapter, has applauded Senator Shehu Sani for reiterating his promise to assist the State chapter with a vehicle.

Senator Sani represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State in the 8th National Assembly and was among the very outspoken Senators whose record of contributions on the floor of the red chamber was outstanding.

The Senator had promised SWAN Kaduna State chapter a vehicle to assist her in coverage of sport events across the state in 2019, a promise he said he will fulfill very soon.

SWAN in their Communique issued at the end of her Congress on 23rd December, 2020 and signed by the Secretary Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, commended the Senator for the reassurance to keep to his promise.