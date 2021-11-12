The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) is working assiduously to ensure that the housing problems of its members were adequately solved.

To this effect, the president of SWAN, Sir Honour Sirawoo, has approved the constitution of a 9-man committee on the SWAN SMART CITY Project.

Speaking on the benefits of the housing scheme, Sirawoo noted that one of the greatest challenges facing sports journalists is the issue of accommodation. He also promised that SWAN will use its goodwill and contacts to ensure that the project is easier for members to key in.

The Committee which is headed by Mr. Tony Ezimakor, is charged with the responsibility of driving the actualization of the project through the active participation of members and support of corporate and private citizens.

The SWAN SMART CITY Project is geared towards enabling members of the Association nationwide to have their own houses in Abuja, the Federal Capital City, at affordable cost.

SWAN is embarking on the project in partnership with the Nigeria Army Post-Service Housing Development Ltd (PHDL).

Other members of the committee are Christy Dashe, Muhyideen Jimoh, Ndubueze Chidoka, Isaiah Benjamin, Sarah David, Qozeem Oladapo and Emmanuel Nnaji. Jude Opara serves as secretary of the committee.