Kaduna State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has decorated the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai as its Grand Patron.

In a special presentation of the Grand Patron’s muffler and plaque at the Kaduna State Government House, on Tuesday, the state chairman of association, Comrade Isaiah Benjamin, expressed appreciation to the governor for his contribution towards sports upliftment in the state.

He said the governor’s appointment as Grand Patron was in recognition of his efforts in sports development and urged him to continue the good works.

“We have watched your efforts towards developing sports in Kaduna State and we hope that your appointment as Grand Patron of SWAN will further spur you to do more,” he said.

Responding, Governor El-Rufai thanked SWAN for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised to do whatever will be required of him as Grand Patron of the association.

“I thank you for your kind words and for finding me worthy of the appointment, I will not let you down Insha Allah,” he assured.

He also promised financial reward and a piece of land in the choice area in Kaduna State to all the athletes that won medals for the state at the recently concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ held in Benin, Edo State.

Governor el-Rufai who made the pledge when he received the medalists at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, said he was impressed with the Team Kaduna for their efforts at making the state proud at the festival.

He said he had wished that Kaduna came among the first three but was quite satisfied with the achievements with honesty and integrity following rumours of mercenaries used by other States.

“I am ordering the sports commissioner to immediately come up with a financial reward proposal for all the medalists and all the athletes who participated at the festival.

“The medalists should also be made to fill forms to be allocated a piece of land in any part of Kaduna State and free of any cost, I urge those who would be beneficiaries not to sell the land. This will ginger you to do more in your God-given talent”All the medalists will be allocated a plot of land each alongside cash while all the other athletes who participated will also benefit from cash gift,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Kaduna State Commissioner of Sports Development, Professor Kabir Mato, gave a rundown of the medals won in the various games.

He commended the Governor for supporting the Ministry of Sports Development to compete favourably with other States at various sports competitions.