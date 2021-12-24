The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter has felicitated with the Super Eagles coordinator Mr Patrick Pascal on his birthday.

In a statement in Abuja, SWAN FCT chairman Mr. Ndubueze Chidoka commended Mr. Pascal who he described as a man of integrity with outstanding exploits.

“Mr. Patrick Pascal is a rare personality in the sports sector, particularly football right from his playing days. He is unassuming in all ramifications.

“He is someone I respect so much because he posses so much leadership qualities. I can’t say enough about the man Patrick Pascal. Thank you so much for all you do for humanity.

“My prayer is that God will continuously uphold you in all your ways. We celebrate you now and always.”

Mr Pascal who is an ex-international is the chairman of Bauchi state Football Association.

