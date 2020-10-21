The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT Chapter, has felicitated with the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Engr. Habu Gumel over the death of his wife, Hajia Ladi Habu.

In a press statement issued in Abuja, SWAN Chairman Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka expressed shock over the demise of NOC President’s wife.

Comrade Chidoka who spoke of the supportive role which the late wife had extended to her husband while alive said, “Receiving the news of her death early Tuesday was shocking to me.

“The entire sports writers are in a mourning mood. We are solidly with Engr. Gumel, a man of high commitment and dedication to duties at this time of grief.

“I prayed that almighty Allah would give him and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss. I also pray that Allah forgive and receive Hajia Ladi in peace.”

Hajia Ladi Habu, aged 61, died of a protracted illness.

She is survived by the husband, Engr. Gumel and four lovely children and has since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.