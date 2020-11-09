The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and LIS International have concluded arrangements to organise a one-day training programme for ladies in sports.

The training otherwise known as LIS Skills Lab is a programme aimed at training and providing equal employment opportunities for women in sports.

The target is to have 30 female journalists from across Nigeria to take part in the programme, which will help them excel in their career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme scheduled for November 16, 2020 will hold virtually.

The facilitators of the event will come from the International Sports Press Association (ISPA) with the President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, expected to deliver a keynote address at the beginning of the programme.

The association urged all female members to key into the training programme while all interested participants are to register at: www.ladiesin sport.com/skills-lab.

According to the organisers, registration will end on November 14, 2020 at noon. Similarly, men who specialise in covering women sports can also register.