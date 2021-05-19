Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAF) head coach, Ezekiel Moso, said lack of funding is hindering Nigeria’s dominance in swimming in Africa.

Moso, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports, said most activities of the federation could not be staged due to lack of sponsorships and called on corporate bodies to invest in the sport which is capable of winning more medals for the country at the international competitions.

“Most of all our programmes lined up towards preparing our athletes for international competitions ahead of the Olympic Games couldn’t see the light of the day due to the unavailability of funds.

“In the early 1970s to 90s, Nigeria was rated as one of the best in Africa, but lack of funding, competitions and motivation for athletes are responsible for the low level of swimming in the country.

“We need to start investing in sports that can produce more than one medal in the Olympics. Swimming is one sport that can give us plenty of medals if we tap into the potential we have in the country,” he said.

He revealed that two Nigeria athletes have been given a wildcard to compete at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We have two athletes Philip Adejumo (male) and Abibat Ogunbanwo (female) were given a wildcard to compete at the Olympic Games, although they are foreign-based athletes and they’re training on their own,” he concluded.