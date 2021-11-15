Convener of the Let’s Get Empowered Foundation for Nigerian Youths, Uche Harris Okonkwo, has congratulated the winner of the Anambra State governorship election, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, with a call to him to begin the implementation of his agenda for the people.

In a statement by the executive director of the foundation, Collins Steve Ugwu, Okonkwo said now that a clear mandate has been handed to Soludo with a generous statewide endorsement, the gestation has ended, as the birth of new political governance for Anambra people have come, with expected positive cascade to the entire Igbo nationality.

He said, “Our governor-elect, you now have the executive scepter to shape, sharpen and implement practically, your celebrated ideals for this state, that have incubated for a decade-plus, since your first outing for the position in 2009, so welcome to kick the balls into the open nets without missing.

“Yes, you are not only expected to hit the ground running, but to sprint with laser-guided speed and delicate sensitivity, as you inspire all Anambra people through collaborations and inclusion, to make those gifts you have, the lifts they will see in their contentment and living substance.”

Okonkwo reiterated that as humbled but undaunted as Soludo must be, by the huge expectations of a people who not only soaked his renaissance gospel but became the instrument of a mightier God, to void a certain ‘prophesy’ that he cannot become the governor of the state, the coast is settled to sail to that destination with a deeply moral compass and integrity of purpose.

“And most particularly, permit me, as a devoted youth empowerment advocate, I urge you in all sincerity, to remember that, the excellence that stalks your academic resume and work accomplishments, should find the charisma to make the total development of our youths, the priority for today and tomorrow.

“Their energies and talents that have suffered perennial neglect, election after election, promises after promises, demand a baptism of deep actions to assemble their enormous vigor for a future they inevitably own.

“So, their education, empowerment and civic reorientation, are critical policies of the first option, for accelerated attention and rapid transformation. I’m certain you know it, and I humbly request, you do not ignore them, for our common prosperity, security, and peace,” he added.