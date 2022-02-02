Social Welfare Integrated Programme Initiative (SWIPI) on Tuesday vowed that it will address the plight of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians despite the current economic downturn in the country.

The chairman of SWIPI, Dr. Kolawole Ajayi stated this on Tuesday while addressing a press conference on its carefully conceived initiative designed to bridge the identified gaps in social welfare practice in Lagos State with the principal objective of achieving a society that looks after vulnerable people.

Ajayi said SWIPI would be intervening critically to assist orphanages, elderly care homes, children with special needs, and the mentally challenged, notably in the areas of infrastructure, medical, education, nutrition and training needs.

Ajayi, who addressed the media alongside key officials of SWIPI, said the organization was conceived from the need to standardize social welfare practice in the society and intervene where necessary to help the needy.

“The plight of the most vulnerable in society is a collective responsibility that falls on every global citizen. SWIPI has stepped in to fill some of the gaps that are prevalent in the care and management of vulnerable people in our society.

“We have taken steps to meet these needs by paying visits to all care homes in Lagos with an emphasis on orphanages, elderly care homes, children with special needs, and mentally challenged to identify needs and proffer adequate solutions to them.

“Some of the gaps noticed mostly were in infrastructure, medical, education, nutrition, and training needs. As an example, we have delivered a training curriculum, using world-class facilitators and the feedback has improved knowledge and delivery of care by the caregivers in the homes,” Ajayi said.

Giving details, he said the SWIPI team had already visited all the 64 orphanages in Lagos State, saying steps were being taken to address the identified needs, just as he said some of the needs have been addressed.

Also speaking, another member of the team, Ijeoma Ejiofor said the objective of SWIPI was to intervene to improve the quality of social welfare administration, revealing that intervention had been made in areas of donation of critical equipment and training.