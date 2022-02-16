Minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has explained reasons for his controversial appraisal of the administration of Governor Douye Diri in Bayelsa State. He declared that his appraisal of the two years of the present administration was an honest, genuine and intellectual analysis of governance in Bayelsa State.

Sylva, in a statement issued by his special assistant on media and public affairs, Julius Bukoro, said his comments on the state radio interview was straightforward and the highpoints was based on high and low points of the present administration in the state.

The minister’s statement was a response to the criticism in a piece written by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Ayibaina Duba.

He said despite the fact that he harped on some of the brighter sides of the current administration in the state, his comment on the administration of Governor Douye Diri was far from a caustic, combative one but honest, intellectual analysis of Bayelsa State and genuine appraisal of his home state.

Bukoro said, “The minister’s chief concern was that this administration has not fully weaned itself off the previous one which was a complete circus, though Diri is significantly more human compared to his predecessor. As a Bayelsan, a former governor, a major stakeholder of the state, Sylva has the right, like everyone else, to comment, analyse and proffer solutions to aspects of governance in the state that can be improved upon”.

He said the interview was an act of patriotism and critical appraisal hence the avalanche of applause from all parts of the state and beyond, adding that the development of Bayelsa State is a continuum. “It doesn’t begin and end with one individual, any single government or a group of people. It is a journey that will require every single Bayelsan, every day of his/her life to work towards that very divine project. Serving Nigeria through the Federal Government is not a license to ignore one’s home state.

“Sylva will keep on working for the development of Bayelsa State in any capacity he finds himself, as Minister, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, inspired and partnered with Rungas Prime Industries Limited to establish a 1,000,000 per annum Type 3 LPG composite Cylinder Manufacturing plant in Polaku, Bayelsa State. Sylva also sited an infectious Disease Hospital in the state through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and one of its agency, the NNPC.

“There was the Signing of the Final Investment Decision (FID) on a gas processing and methanol plant project by Brass Fertilizer and Petro-Chemical Company which will create 30,000 jobs. Commencement of the Oil and Gas Museum at Oloibiri, Ogbia LGA and commissioning, along with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Content Tower which vastly improved the aesthetics of Yenagoa and also created jobs. So, national service does not collide with service for one’s home state. There will be more of such interviews and more acts of patriotism and critical appraisal from Sylva,” he said.

