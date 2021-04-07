BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to youth empowerment.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the Minister, Julius Bokoru, on Wednesday, said Sylva gave the assurance when he received singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The Minister and the award-winning musician discussed art, politics, and youth empowerment, among other tropical issues.

The statement quoted Sylva as saying: “your generation is a smart one but it must proffer solutions too. If we all blame ourselves then we are farther and farther from any real solution.

“We must all harmonise, brainstorm and come up with creative ideas to improve life in our country.’’

Sylva, therefore, assured Davido that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration “is on a fair and right trajectory in addressing concerns raised by the #EndSars protesters.’’

Earlier, Davido commended the minister for his signature gas initiative, especially the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Autogas schemes designed to lessen dependence on petrol.

The musician observed that petrol was a costlier, heavier and less eco-friendly compared to gas.

The minister and Davido also discussed the possibilities of building platforms for youth development and talent discovery.