BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A member of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alfred Egba, has said the honorary Doctoral degree conferred on the Minister for State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, was an appreciation of the minister’s contributions to the national development.

Egba, who represents Bayelsa State in RMAFC, said in an interview on Monday that Sylva had so far shown an unusual capacity in the running of the nation’s petroleum industry, hence his recognition by the Federal University of Agriculture, Markurdi, Benue State.

The commissioner said Sylva was a leader with so much energy and was determined to reposition the petroleum sector. He, therefore, expressed confidence in Sylva’s ability to stabilise the sector and give Nigerians the needed respite, even as he praised him for the commitment to revive the Port Harcourt refinery.

According to him, Sylva had climbed to his current position in society through hard work, foresight and resilience and that his experiences in life merely prepared him for the challenges of leadership and service delivery.

According to him, the award did not come as a surprise, especially considering his determination to turn around the oil and gas sector and ensure that industry players followed the rules at every point in time.

He said Sylva was a gift from Bayelsa to the country. “We always say that Sylva is a freewill donation by the good people of Bayelsa State to Nigeria. He served well as governor and is now showing the stuff he is made of in the petroleum ministry.

“He is working and serving Nigeria with all his energy and that is why Nigerians are experiencing some respite. No wonder, the university of agriculture in far away Benue State has seen his efforts and decided to honour him with the honorary doctoral degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that this award is to spur him to do much more for our country. For us as Bayelsans, we are proud and excited that our son is attracting glory to our land of birth. I can only say that the best is yet to come. I congratulate the minister and wish him well in the days ahead.”