The minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has received into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State a former commissioner for youth development in the state, Comrade Udengs Eradiri alongside 10,000 of his supporters in the state.

Chief Timipre Sylva, while receiving Comrade Udengs Eradiri at the state party secretariat, described his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC as a sign of better things to come in the state during future elections.

Comrade Udengs Eradiri, who is a special adviser on youth’s matters to the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Akwa Effiong, was a former national president of Ijaw Youths Council.

Chief Timipre Sylva, after handing him a symbolic broom of the APC, urged him to participate in the ongoing party membership revalidation/registration exercise in the state. “Udengs is somebody I have confidence in. I see him decamping to the APC with half a million Bayelsa youths behind him. At this point in time the party needs him now than ever.”

Udengs Eradiri, in his chat with newsmen said his decision to dump the PDP for the APC was based on his recent appointment in the NDDC. ”I have always been a member of the PDP and in recent times I have not had it good in my party. Now that the national government has called me for a national service, I can’t continue to remain in one party while working for another party. So it is only proper that to rendereffective service I must abandon my personal interest for national interest,” he said.