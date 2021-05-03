BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

The caretaker and extraordinary committee secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Hon Alabo Martins has said the policy of inclusion of critical stakeholders and liberal disposition to party matters adopted by the leader of the party in the state and the minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has kept the party united at the state level.

Martin, who waved off the recent criticism against the state leadership of the party, as “sponsored” ,said those behind the campaign of calumny against the APC in the state are sponsored contractors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration and are not registered members of the party.

Hon Alabo Martins, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Yenagoa said the party under the leadership of Sylva has been liberal and carried every critical stakeholder in the state along in the scheme of things and urged those ranting in the media to retrace their steps and join in building the party.

He noted that despite the frivolous campaign to create a wrong image of the party leadership to the general public, the APC in Bayelsa State remains one big peaceful and united family under the leadership of the minister of state for petroleum resources and former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva.

He stated that those who claimed to be APC members have been suspended for the past two years due to numerous anti-party activities with members of the PDP.

“The primary aim of their self-proclaimed membership of APC is to create disunity among party members, and to create a wrong image of the party leadership to the general public. Their suspension also came as a result of attending the Bayelsa West Zoning Arrangement Meeting which was organised by members of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

“And before the meeting, the State Working Executives of the party (APC), made a press release with a strong warning that no party member should attend the meeting. But as non-party members of APC, they went ahead to attend the meeting as members of PDP.

“The self-acclaimed factional chairman and his cohorts have been working for the opposition party (PDP) all along and have even received contracts from the opposition party, particularly from SUBEB,” he said.

Martins stated that the “self-acclaimed factional chairman” has not attended any APC national meeting or function in the national secretariat because; himself and his cohorts have been suspended from the party over the years, due to numerous anti-party activities.