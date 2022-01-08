Amid the controversy trailing Lagos State government’s clearance of five students and staff of Dowen College, Lekki earlier linked to a student, Sylvester Oromoni’s death, Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday said the results of both autopsies conducted on the deceased 12-year-old showed that he died naturally.

Odumosu said both reports carried out in Lagos and Warri, Delta State never linked the child’s death to intake of chemical substances nor did he suffer any internal injuries that resulted in his death.

The commissioner at a press briefing said the investigations were transparent, and all parties were present during the second autopsy.

According to him, the explanation became necessary to clear doubts of the public on the case and to disabuse their minds of the allegations being made publicly on different social media platforms, accusing them of compromise.

He said, “At the end of the diligent investigation carried out so far, there is no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substances against the suspects. All the suspects denied the allegations of torture, bullying, and administering poisonous substances to the deceased.

“The allegation that the deceased was being forced to join a cult group was also not established as other students interviewed denied this.

“Final results of the post mortem and toxicology examination conducted both at Warri and Lagos agreed that the deceased died a natural death,” he said.

