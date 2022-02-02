The third witness called by the family of the late Sylvester Oromoni, Dr Aghogho Henry Owhojede, has told the Lagos State Coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri probing the circumstances surrounding the death of the 12-year-old Dowen College’s student, that the deceased was never treated at any hospital before he died.

Owhojede, who described himself as the family doctor to the Oromoni said that the deceased was brought into the hospital dead and that he had earlier discovered that he had an enlarged liver.

The witness, who spent over eight hours giving evidence in the matter, said he started treating Sylvester Oromoni from November 26, 2021, when he arrived in Warri till November 30, 2021, when he finally died.

He also testified that he did not see any evidence of physical assault on the deceased and that he did not die of blunt force trauma.

Owhojedo said he treated the deceased at Oromoni’s home in Warri, Delta State because his condition was not life-threatening when he first saw him on November 26, 2021.

When asked by Dowen College lawyer Anthony Kpopo that “Because you felt his condition was not critical, you disagreed with his father when he requested that you admit the young man to the hospital?”

He replied, “No, that is not correct.

“So why did you not admit him?”

Owhojedo said, “The deceased’s father called me and said his son sustained injuries while playing football. The child was given first aid in school at the sickbay and there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation, on his upper or lower body.

Kpopo: “On the 26th, when you examined the young man, did you see any evidence of physical assault on him?”

Doctor: “No, I did not.”

Owhojedo also testified that as of November 26, 2021, he ran some laboratory tests on his blood. “I checked his packed-cell volume (PCV). The white blood cell was 6.800. On November 27, I did not check his PCV. I did not do random blood sugar. On November 28, 2021, the deceased felt better, his temperature value was in my clinic note.

“I did not check his sugar level. He is on a febrile touch. His PCV was 34 per cent on November 26 and by 30th November his PCV was 31 per cent. On November 26, his white blood cell was 6,500 but it was 17,500, which is called leukocytosis. Which simplifies that the immune system is compromiswed. Leukocytosis is one of the main causes.

“I visited the deceased at 9am on November 27 and the next visit was at 5pm on November 28 (32 hours interval). Ward-round is done every morning and sometimes in the evening with the nurses,” he said.

When the witness was cross-examined by Godwin Omoaka (SAN), representing one of the accused students, Owhojede said he did not know the interval he visited the deceased but he went to their house several times.

Magistrate Kadiri has adjourned the inquest to February 7 for the continuation of the hearing.