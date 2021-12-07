Family of Sylvester Oromoni, the 12 year old student of Dowen College, Lekki who died last week after being allegedly beaten by some schoolmates has written a letter to the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, asking her to conduct a coroner’s inquest into the death of their son.

The family made the demand through their lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) in a letter dated December 6, 2021, stating that the circumstances leading to the death of the boy demand that the inquest be conducted.

The letter was signed by Taiwo Olawanle, a lawyer in the Femi Falana’s law firm.

The letter stated: “We have been briefed by the family of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died from injuries he allegedly sustained from the beating by his colleagues that wanted him to join their secret cult group.

‘’Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy.

“And make appropriate recommendations pursuant to section 15 of Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, which provides that inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner’s District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural, or suspicious situation.

“We hereby request your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this death at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State and we are confident that your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

The Lagos State Government had last Friday shut the college following the tragic incident and the state police command had announced that it had commenced investigation into the matter.