Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday called for eradication of cultism and bullying by fellow students in the nation’s schools, saying the entrenched practices are having negative effects on the nation’s education sector.

He made the call at the commissioning of the newly built female hostel and 12 classroom block at the Lagos State Model College, Igbokuta , Lagos.

The governor’s call is coming on the heels of death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of Dowen College, a private school in Lekki area of Lagos, who was allegedly bullied by senior students in his hostel and died in the process after sustaining fatal injuries and other incidents in both public and private schools in the state.

He said the projects reflect his administration’s continued dedication to quality and equitable education and unwavering commitment to the provision of a conducive learning and teaching environment.

The governor who decried the menace of cultism and acts of bullying among students urged the students to speak up whenever they are being bullied and oppressed in the school.

He said, ‘’At this juncture, I must make it clear that bullying will not be condoned in any of the private or public schools in Lagos State.

“In line with our policy of “if you see something, say something”, cases of bullying in schools must be promptly reported to the school administrators, and they are obligated to act swiftly and responsibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sympathize with the family of the late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, and we will do everything within our power to ensure that all those involved in the unfortunate incident are duly prosecuted and justice is fully served.”

He reiterated that education is a core pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda and one of the major tools being used to change the face of Lagos.

Earlier, the state’s commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the governor’s main purpose is to ensure that all students in Lagos State receive quality education in a conducive environment.

“It is indeed wonderful to see that these promises are being kept. In less than three years, the state has met every one of these promises to a significant extent.