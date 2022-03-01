A Dowen College housemaster, Ahmed Ayomo, yesterday told the Lagos State coroner investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one of the students of the school, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) that he was not bullied.

Ayomo told Magistrate Mikail Kadiri that the school had in placed an effective monitoring system which would have exposed any form of torture as alleged by the parents of the deceased.

He also denied that there is a secret group in the school.

The deceased father had earlier told the Coroner that his late son was threatened to join a cult group and forced to drink a substance that led to his death.

But Ayomo, who also said he is a teacher in the school, claimed he wasn’t aware that the deceased was beaten.

The witness, who has been with the school for 13 years, also said that it is impossible for the deceased to be dragged down, beaten with a belt and the school authorities would not know.

Oromoni’s Father Admits Late Son Was Treated At Home

While under cross-examination with the lawyer representing the state government, Akin George, the teacher confirmed that the deceased requested to change his room in October 2021 due to missing personal effects.

He, however, said that the issue of stolen items are not peculiar to the deceased and that he helped him to search for it.

“We search for it everywhere,” he said. “He was my boy, he was like other students,” he added.

Ayomo said he wasn’t around on November 20 (Saturday) and 21 (Sunday) when the deceased played football and was later picked by his relative on November 23 due to ill health.

“On Saturday (November 27) I called the mom to ask after Sylvester, she said they were in church and that the healing hands of God were upon him,” he said.