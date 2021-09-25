Global independent music distribution and marketing company, Symphonic Distribution have announced signing of Nigerian Gospel supertalent, Moses Bliss, to a worldwide distribution deal.

Tunji Afonja, Creative Executive at Symphonic Distro said “Moses is leading a revolution in Gospel coolness, swag, lyrical spice and mainstream appeal and the marks the beginning of Symphonic’s emergence in the Nigerian market.

Moses Bliss comes with global star potential and is in line to be the next Gospel superstar from Nigeria. He rose to prominence with his Gospel hit

“Too Faithful” released in 2019.

Moses Bliss fell in love with music very

early in his life. When he was 5 years old, he started learning how to play musical instruments. He later joined the choir at Believers’ Loveworld church, where things began to happen for him.

Thanks to the huge support in training, ministry & with resources at Believers’ Loveworld, Moses began to blossom. In 2019, “Too Faithful” became his biggest hit till date as it was welcomed with great reception and fan covers from around the world. He followed it up in 2020 with another massive record titled Bigger Everyday.