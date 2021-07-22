The chief of army staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya and the chief of air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, have said the synergy among the armed forces was yielding result in the counter-terrorism war.

They spoke on Tuesday when they hosted troops of the air component of “Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK)” to a Sallah buffet in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In a statement by the director of public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the CAS in his remarks, said the visit was to provide an opportunity to bond with frontline troops and to promote comradeship and regimentation in the service.

At the dinner, the COAS, Lt-Gen Yahaya commended the personnel for their dedication and commitment to counterinsurgency operations under OPHK.

Gen Yahaya recalled his days as the Theatre Commander of OPHK where he enjoyed unfettered access to all the platforms and facilities under the Air Component Commander and expressed gladness that the cooperation between the land and air components has continued even after his tenure.

Amao said the lunch also provided an opportunity for them to remember their colleagues who have paid the supreme price in the service of the fatherland.

Air Marshal Amao said the security threats currently facing the country and the challenges therein required the emplacement of robust security architecture capable of rapid deployment of airpower in all spectra of warfare.

He said, “The paradigm shift in the way air warfare is waged in the fulfillment of mission objectives necessitates a highly versatile air force capable of executing a wide range of airpower roles across multiple Theatres of Operation to deal with these security threats.”

Amao commended the collaborative efforts between the NAF and sister agencies, which have enhanced operational effectiveness of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), while also minimising the threats posed by insurgents.

He assured the gathering that the NAF will continue to enhance its synergy with sister services, while leveraging each other’s capabilities to secure Nigeria.

On the daring survival instincts displayed by Fight Lieutenant Adebayo Dairo, after successfully ejecting from an Alpha-Jet which eventually crashed, the CAS commended NAF and Nigerian Army personnel, who worked tirelessly to locate the crash site and the pilot’s parachute, while also combing nearby locations for the pilot.

The COAS and CAS also visited governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum.

The governor praised the service chiefs for their synergy and urged them to sustain it.