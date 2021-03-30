BY BODE GBADEBO |

The Senate Committee on Health has summoned the minister of trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; and the director-general of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, over the manufacturing, importation, and policy guideline for syringes in Nigeria.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) issued the summon yesterday at a public hearing on “the need to regulate the manufacturing, importation and use of syringes and needles to protect the lives and safety of Nigerians as well as the economy of the country.”

Members of the panel expressed displeasure over failure of Ministry of Trade and Investment to activate the Backward Integration Policy (BIP) on local production of syringes five years after it was validated.

The Senate committee also slammed NAFDAC for licensing companies in India and China to import syringes into Nigeria.

“You can’t keep licensing agents outside Nigeria to import syringes, while local firms are dying. There is no complexity in the production of syringes,” Oloriegbe said.

He said despite the capacity of the local firms to meet the market demands, an estimated over 1 Billion units per annum of syringe and needles are being imported into the country causing the country to lose huge foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, the president of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MEDMAN), Akin Oyediran, said all the seven licensed local manufacturers have the potential to produce 2.4 billion units of syringes per annum if provided with a favourable business environment.