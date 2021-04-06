BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

Local manufacturers of syringes in Nigeria have re-echoed their demand for the speedy implementation of the Backward Integration Policy (BIP) on needles and syringes in the country.

The BIP entails that syringe manufacturers in Nigeria will be the ones manufacturing syringes for the local market and only syringe manufacturers can import syringe to bridge the gap of manufactured syringes at the market.

Under the aegis of Medical Device Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MEDMAN), the body said implementation of the policy would enhance needles and syringes production, expand the market and create jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerians.

The president of MEDMAN, Mr Akin Oyediran, who fielded questions from newsmen shortly on arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, from Abuja, where he attended the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) investigative public hearing on a motion on “The Need to Regulate the manufacturing, Importation and Use of Syringes and Needles to Protect the Lives and Safety of Nigerians as well as the economy of the country,” he said.

it was worrisome that the BIP policy validated about three years ago has not yet been implemented in the country.

Oyediran, who is also the managing director of Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing, (JSM), Uyo, commended the Senate for looking inwards and working on policies and issues that would better the lives of Nigerians.

He described health as a very important factor in the growth of any country, saying the continuous and daily exposure of Nigerians to sub-standard syringes from China and other parts of the world was detrimental to the future growth of the citizens and the country at large.