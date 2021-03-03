BY YEMISI OKUNLOLA, Abuja

T Pumpy Concept Limited, developers of Abuja-based T Pumpy Estate, has debunked allegations that the firm paid some herdsmen huge amount of money in form of ransom to acquire arms and other dangerous weapons.

A video currently making the rounds on the internet had claimed that Mr Adaralegbe Akintayo, the managing director and chief executive officer of the T Pumpy Concept Limited, paid an undisclosed amount of money to some herdsmen to purchase arms.

However, speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Mr Akintayo frowned at the rumour, which he described as a malicious attempt by some mischief makers to sabotage his genuine philanthropic gesture by twisting it to mean a payment of ransom to terrorists.

Akintayo said what is being rumoured to be a payment of ransom to bandits, was in fact a humanitarian gesture he showed to the Fulani people who were living in huts constructed on an expanse of land he acquired for the purpose of building an estate.

The T Pumpy boss, who was flanked by Abubakar Suleiman, chairman of FCT Fulani Dan Allah Development Association of Nigeria, said the scandalous video being circulated about him does not in any way reflect what transpired between him and some Fulani settlers on his land in Phase 3, Lugbe.

Akintayo said: “I called this press briefing to clear the air on the report making the rounds on social media about me giving out money to some herdsmen to buy arms. We never wanted to dignify the rumour peddlers with a response but this is important to set the record straight and not to stop them from further misleading the general public.

“We are estate developers and all our lands are government approved. The story you are reading on social media is false. Some people are just being callous with the video.

“If you get land through government acquisition, it is normal that you find farmers and some settlers there. On this particular land, we were able to identify the real farmers whom are Gbagyis and we settled them for all their farm crops and their farm produce.

“We discovered that there is also Fulani settlement on the same land where they rear their cows and where they have been residing for about 30 years. They told me that they have been living there for about three decades. And we are humans. We had to negotiate with them and tell them that we had allocation to the land and want them to vacate the place, and they agreed. We agreed to give them N200,000 per hut and we settled them. It was not an inducement or giving them money to buy arms as being circulated in the social media.”

He stressed that T Concept Ltd is committed to complimenting government’s effort in the housing sector of the economy.

“It is a Pan Nigeria brand which has estates at Guzape, Lugbe, Karasana, Kuje, Wawa, Katampe, Kwali, Kyami, Life Camp and other parts of Abuja. It is also committed to peaceful resolution of issues and coexistence among Nigerians,” Akintayo said.

To also clear the air, the chairman of FCT Fulani Dan Allah Development Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Suleiman, stressed that there was never any payment of ransom to Fulani herders by the estates boss as claimed by some social media users.

He said: “We have been on that land for about 30years. God brought this Adaralegbe who wants to develop the land. He settled the Gbagyis farming on the land first before us. My people said they also deserved to be compensated for their huts and they invited me as their chairman in the Federal Capital Territory.

“When I got there, I met the developers clearing one side of the land. I talked to the site engineer on how I can meet the owner of the land. From there, he called the owner of the land and Mr Akintayo came to met us there. As soon as he arrived, my people came out; women, children and youth. When he saw the children he said, I am sorry, where is your school? And the adults responded that the children were not going to school.

“He said he wanted to develop his land. The Fulanis said before he starts developing the land, he should also compensate them for their huts. His site engineer said they would pay N50,000 per hut while the Fulanis said N250,000 per hut. Then Mr Akintayo pitied them and said he would give them N200,000 per hut.

“Oga said he would come and pay by 9.00 am the following day. Then he asked for the number of huts and they were counted. The next day, he brought the money and he said they should write an undertaking that they have been settled. My people said he should do video instead of them writing an undertaking. And he asked his boys to do the video as he was giving the money to my people.

“I am surprised that people are saying all sorts of things about the video. I want to remind those people that in the Federal Capital Territory here where I lead, there is nothing like that thing they call Fulani herdsmen here. They are not here. The Fulani people here are law abiding. I hold regular meetings with my people and their local government leaders and we all agreed that we are going to live peacefully with farmers in the FCT. I am surprised that some people turned the video to another thing. What they are saying is false. I have just narrated what happened.

“I am using this opportunity to tell Nigerians that, I Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman; chairman of FCT Fulani Dan Allah Development Association of Nigeria will never allow or encourage crime in any form. I will never support bad things. I am also using this opportunity to call on the government to build schools for our children anywhere they are in Nigeria so that they can acquire knowledge.”