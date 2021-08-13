Wale Taofeek of CRD Club emerged champion of the CRD Table Tennis Open tournament.

The final which was decided at the Table Tennis court of CRD Estate, Lugbe in Abuja, saw Wale Taofeek thrashed Sunny Wachukwu 3-1 to be crowned champion.

The chairman of CRD Table tennis club of Abuja, Jude Okonkwo, while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports after the final match, said despite the club is two years old, they have been able to compete and win some competition, adding that plans are in top gear to host more tournaments in the nation’s capital.

“CRD Table Tennis Club, is two-year-old now, one of our players who is celebrating her birthday today, wants to make the day memorable by inviting players from other clubs to share playing ideas to see how they can improve on their performances to its full capacity.

“Over 20 players competed in which at the end of the day CRD Club won the novelty contest, hopefully we will organize such competitions, so as to improve our style of play and boost confidence among ourselves” he said.

He further stated the need for the development of table tennis at grassroot” we need to develop the sports at the grassroot that is where we can get talents, create the passion in the children and nurture them to become future champions for the country” he concluded.