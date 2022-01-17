A new tabloid with focus on Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Reporter, has concluded plans to launch an App, the Niger Delta Unity App as well as the Niger Delta carnival.

The Niger Delta Unity App is a one-stop technological platform that presents the rich cultural and historic socio-economic potentials of the Niger Delta region comprising of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, and Imo States.

The Unity App is also beautifully designed and user friendly with rich content that covers politics and governance, Corporate organisations, Development of Niger Delta Region, Governors of Niger Delta scorecards, NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Program, Nigeria Local Content, activities in the region, Industries, Businesses, and the News events within the Region amongst others.

Also, the Niger Delta Carnival is a socio-cultural tourism event designed to unify and showcase the beauty of the entire region, to inspire a new generation of change agents, and to entrench the culture of peaceful coexistence for the sustainable development of the region that is presently contributing the most to Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Publisher of the tabloid, Hon. Felix Tolorunju Idowu, said the launching and unveiling of the two programmes will hold in March 2022 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Idowu, who described the mobile application as inspirational, creative and innovative concept stating that the App is downloadable on the play store and IOS, said it would grant users access to socio-economic developments of the various nine state governments that make up the Niger Delta region.

He said: “It’s our utmost belief that the Niger Delta Unity App and the Carnival will open another vista of economic activities for the region, as we will be networking with countries that have distinguished themselves in carnival affairs.

“This Carnival will open the Niger Delta region to the great continents of the world, as we will use it to let investors know that our region is now a safe haven for investors against the backdrops of negative local and International press portraying the region.

“We have secured strong synergy with NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Program, to mention but a few Agencies and other Stakeholders in the Region.

“We are looking forward, in the near future to announcing the first Niger Delta State that will be hosting this momentous and historic event on behalf of the region, the Niger Delta Carnival 2022.

“The chosen state will serve as a host and hub of the entire Niger Delta Region, including our foreign delegates, as we have an opening with over 20 countries that can explore the platform this Carnival is providing for stronger socio-economic linkages.

“We have no doubt in our minds that these two flagship programs: the Niger Delta Unity App and Niger Delta Carnival 2022 will put the Region on a positive global map as the carnival will be held annually and rotated among the Niger Delta States, respectively.

“Surely, its value for the Region will bring a quantum leap to the economy of the entertainment and hospitality industry and improve the tourism potentials within the Region.”