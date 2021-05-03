By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) has called on federal government, security agencies, religious and community leaders and all citizens to rise up to the challenges bedeviling the country with a view to putting an end to them.

This is even as the council also noted the continued escalation of insurgency, banditry, ethnic and religious conflicts, farmers/herders crises, threats of secession and a plethora of other insecurities.

A communique made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, issued by Etsu Nupe, who is the chairman, coordinating committee, NCTRN, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, said the council resolved to continue to exert within its powers to ensure a safe, free and secure Nigeria.

On community policing, the council noted that the implementation of the laudable programme started on shaky ground and therefore, saying community policing aims at involving the traditional institution and their various communities into the security architecture.

It also called on the Inspector General of Police, Ag IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to ensure proper implementation.

The council also called on the government to ensure that the traditional rulers drive the laudable program as envisaged by the federal government.

The council also decried the alarming sophistry involving crime in the country, particularly on cybercrime and the bad effect of the social media that propagate fake news.

On unemployment rate in the country, the council noted the serious level of unemployment and the economic challenges facing the citizenry.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said this has led to youth restiveness and other security challenges.

The council equally noted the various youth empowerment programmes of the federal and states governments, calling for proper implementation of the programmes.

It also reiterated that building a stable, strong and purposeful nation required the involvement of every stakeholder, including most emphatically the traditional leaders and called on all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to this noble and imperative duty.

“Council resolves to remain non-partisan, respect the political diversity of the Nigerian people, treat them fairly and equitably, as well as work towards ensuring that people are sufficiently educated to positively and meaningfully partake in the political process and freely elect leaders of their choice.

“Council equally calls on the governments at all levels to enshrine the culture of justice, fairness and equity in all their dealings,” the communique added.