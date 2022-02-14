In the past two decades, products and services have been extensively sourced online. The internet has developed into a first-line information source about all aspects of information including healthcare.

The number of internet users has also been observed to increase considerably in the last couple of years. For instance, in 2021, there were 101.72 million mobile internet users in Nigeria and this figure is projected to grow to 142.73 million by the end of 2026, according to Statista recent report.

Consumers access the internet not only for retrieving health information but with deep interest to self-diagnose and possibly procure various health services or product, a recent study titled: “Concept, Prospects and Challenges of Internet Pharmacy to Practice of Pharmaceutical Care: A Review”, revealed.

As it is now, internet pharmacies are available and can be accessed globally. However, the spontaneous development of the procurement of medicines outside of the regular supply chain has its economic and regulatory concerns, stakeholders tell LEADERSHIP.

With the rate online pharmacies are springing up in Nigeria, the registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Dr. Elijah Mohammed in an interview with LEADERSHIP, said it is the responsibility of PCN to regulate that segment of the health sector, to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

Mohammed disclosed that few weeks ago, the regulator along with other stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry came together and formulated a guideline for the regulation of online pharmacy, adding that, PCN will commence regulation of online pharmacy by January, 2022, as effort to curb the menace of fake and substandard drugs in the country.

“It is very necessary to safe guide the health of Nigerians and over the years, a lot of online pharmacy practice have been going on with no regulation. When there is no law, there is no crime. Now that the guidelines have been put in place, it is going to be a criminal offence to operate an online pharmacy without registering the company with the PCN,” the registrar explained.

So far, Mohammed said there is no report with the online pharmacy practice in Nigeria, adding that, “But we have set up a reporting session on the PCN website that Nigerians can make their report in case of issue of fake drugs, fraud etc, and we will follow up. We have the support of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who has designated someone to serve as a liaison officer between PCN and Interpol department of the office of the IGP. If there is any issue, as regard the online pharmacy practice, they will help us to carryout investigation and then we will bring the offender of the law to justice.”

The major requirement for registration of online pharmacy, according to the Registrar, are; there must be a superintendent pharmacist who will be responsible to PCN, they must have a physical building with address to enable easy tracking and they must register their company with C.A.C. He urged non-pharmaceutical outlets selling and advertising drugs online to desist from it, because from January 2022, there will be clampdown exercise.

“Drugs are in the exclusive list of the federal government and before you can go into drug business, you must meet the criteria. A trader cannot just wake up and start selling drugs because they are poison, they must be handled in a way and manner that will be beneficial to the Nigerian populace. The stakeholders’ meeting is for both partieto get acquitted with what is required and so far, about 50 applications have been received, but registration will fully commence beginning from January 2022,” he averred.

The CEO, Advantage Health Africa, Pharm. Abimbola Adebakin, said with the high rate of internet users in Nigeria, online pharmacy has been on the increase in recent time.

“As an online pharmacy operator, we saw a gap in that many people are still looking for drugs that are genuine and affordable and they go to the physical pharmacies but cannot find it, because the physical pharmacies cannot cater for all the needs of everyone.

Adebakin said the advent of online pharmacy is a welcome development but must be regulated to curb fake and substandard drugs. “Beginning from January 2022, PCN planned to regulate online pharmacy. There is going to be a distinctive factor that will be placed on every licensed online pharmacy. In that way, Nigerians will feel safer to purchase drugs online. The PCN will place a signage to identify the online pharmacies that are genuine and licenced, so that Nigerians can now start patronising good and quality drugs online, she explained.

Adebakin however urged PCN not to be draconian in its implementation of the guidelines and to also be ready for review of the law, because both parties are still in the learning process.

She said, “The commercial sales of counterfeit drugs across the world is more lucrative than the sales of hard drugs. So it is necessary for government to regulate this area, because drugs are not commodities like clothes, shoes and phones that you can just easily sell online. With the PCN’s initiative, the regulatory body is doing a service to the country and Nigerians. We are happy that PCN has recognised online pharmacy, by setting up guidelines, but I urged the body to work with the online pharmacy to ensure this succeed.”