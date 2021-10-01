Prominent religious leaders and some indigenes of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State, on Friday, urged state governors to adopt the strategy being used by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in tackling insecurity in his state .

They made the call at a special prayer for the nation and symposium against insecurity, convened by some religious leaders Ilorin, the state capital.

The conference was tagged ‘Rise Against Insecurity in Nigeria’ (RAIN).

The Imam Gambari of Ilorin, Imam Sulaiman Al-Gambari, who led the prayer session, called on all Kwarans, and indeed all Nigerians, to rise against insecurity in the country and make life unbearable for criminals.

“We also call on politicians and governments at all levels to desist from politicising the issue of insecurity in the interest of all Nigerians,” he said.

Dr Mohammed Gambari of the Department of Religious Studies, University of Ilorin, who delivered the keynote address, said the prayers for the country was part of activities marking the independence anniversary.

He said the fight could not be left in the hands of the state governments or federal government alone, noting that everyone must come together to fight and liberate Nigeria from the hands of “aliens who have turned to blood-sucking demons.”

While commending Governor Bello, Gambari said : “In this regard, we, sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate, want to single out the Governor of Kogi State, Alh Yahaya Bello, for the strategy of involving all indigenes in the fight against insecurity, keeping youths busy with worthy jobs and making the task of securing the state everybody’s business. Other governors, particularly in the north should emulate him.

“Kogi State was carved out of the old Kwara State and so we can gladly say Bello is one of our beloved sons in whom we are very pleased. The state is bordered by 10 states, yet since the assumption of office of this young governor, there has been relative peace, calm enough to make it the safest state in the north, if not the safest in Nigeria.”

Guest Speaker, Dr. Hadi Atanda said a leader like Governor Bello should be given a chance to lead the country come 2023.

He said Bello had demonstrated the capacity to lead Nigeria effectively in his present position.