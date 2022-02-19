Nigerian medical practitioners have continued to travel out of the country to more developed countries for greener pastures.

This trend has left the country with very few skilled medical professionals to cater for its teeming population.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, there are 74,543 medical doctors registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) as of 2018. This equates to 36.3 per cent of medical doctors per 100,000 population (doctor to population ratio of 1: 2753) whereas the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends one doctor to 600 population (1:600).

Despite this existing deficit, about 50 per cent of the 74, 543 medical doctors have left Nigeria, and the number of doctors leaving the country increased from 656 in 2014 to 1551 in 2018.

A survey conducted by the Nigerian Polling organisation (NOIPolls) in partnership with Nigeria Health Watch in 2017, revealed that eight out of every 10 (88 percent) medical doctors in Nigeria were seeking work opportunities abroad.

In the same year, 30 per cent of Nigerian doctors who registered to write foreign medical exams were going for PLAB (UK), 30per cent for USMLE (United States), 15 per cent for MCCE (Canada), 15 per cent for AMC (Australia) and 10 per cent for DHA (Dubai) amongst others. Also, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), recently said that over 100 consultants had left the services of 17 tertiary health institutions in the country in the last 24 months.

However, the government doesn’t seem to be concerned about the problem, obviously because many of them are able to travel abroad for medical tourism even over a slight headache.

Stakeholders have therefore, called for the prioritisation of the health sector, citing poor remuneration, welfare, poor working environment as major concerns driving emigration in the sector.

Former president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Mike Ogirima, said the health sector needs more funding and the workforce needs motivation. He said “How many specialists are they producing, all in all we are about 72,000 but half of these are outside the country and the recommendation is that you should have at least one doctor to about 600 population, how many are we having?

“There is a lot of brain drain from the health sector as the rate supersedes other sectors. Countries all over the world are looking for health workers because of the increasing demand for the workforce and for those countries who are training their indigenes at a relatively cheaper rate, find it very difficult to cope with the number of those trained leaving the system because of poor working environment.

He therefore, urged the government to fund the sector, stressing the need for a better working environment, working tools and better motivation of the workforce to retain the ones that are already trained, adding that it will go a long way to get more workforce for the increasing population.

In the same vein, the MDCAN has urged the Federal Ministry of Health, National Council on Establishments and other relevant Agencies to expedite action on the implementation of the upward review of retirement age for health workers.

They expressed worry that further delay might result in irreversible damage to the nation’s health security from brain drain of experienced and highly skilled health workforce.

“Government as a matter of urgency should put policies in place to arrest the mass exodus of highly skilled medical and dental consultants into developed countries. Such policies must domesticate the pull factors while minimising the push factors that encourage emigration of healthcare professionals.”

Meanwhile, wife of the Kebbi State Governor and founder/CEO, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has pleaded with Nigerian doctors to reconsider their decision, as their ability to treat their kinsmen and teach younger doctors in Nigeria outweigh any benefit they may derived from Western world.

The first lady urged the federal government to consider putting in place a system through designated registration councils that requires medical professionals trained in government tertiary institutions serving a minimum number of years before they are permitted to work in other countries. This, she says will ensure that Nigeria is not subsidising health systems in other countries like it is currently doing- albeit unintentional.

She called for training of more medical professionals, saying “We must train more qualified medical professionals to address our current human resource gaps. There is a need to optimise medical professional education in Nigeria, redesign our training programmes to deliver a 21st century compliant curriculum that prioritises practice”

However, stakeholders are hopeful that the government will intervene by addressing the issues driving medical brain drain in the country.